Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Trading Down 6%

Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 22,021 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 9,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92.

Anglo Pacific Group Plc engages in building diversified portfolio of royalties and metal streams, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties in cash or near-term cash producing assets. It operates through the following segments: Australia Royalties, Americas Royalties, Europe Royalties, and All Other.

