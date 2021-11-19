Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) by 53.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 819,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950,198 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I were worth $8,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANZUU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $499,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $748,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $749,000.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

