Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

AIRC has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Shares of AIRC opened at $53.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion and a PE ratio of -116.35. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $54.55.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -382.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,089,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,781 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,680,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,014,000 after purchasing an additional 953,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 374.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 984,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,713,000 after purchasing an additional 777,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

