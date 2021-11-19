Apella Capital LLC Sells 22,033 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Apella Capital LLC reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,033 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of General Electric by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Electric by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,105,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $513,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of General Electric by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.59.

NYSE GE opened at $100.67 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $76.08 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.91. The stock has a market cap of $110.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

