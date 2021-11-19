Apella Capital LLC Sells 653 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Apella Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 70.5% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola stock opened at $55.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $239.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,496. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.