ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Trading Down 6.9% This Week

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.61 or 0.00002770 BTC on popular exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $122.46 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00071882 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00072448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00093019 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,234.01 or 0.07290138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,998.69 or 0.99862362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 76,177,765 coins and its circulating supply is 76,104,843 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

