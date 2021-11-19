Apexium Financial LP Makes New $768,000 Investment in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 13,977.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Toyota Motor stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.55. The company had a trading volume of 803 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,866. The company has a market capitalization of $259.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $134.45 and a 12-month high of $188.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

