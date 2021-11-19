Apexium Financial LP Reduces Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Apexium Financial LP lowered its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $85.87. The stock had a trading volume of 25,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,285. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.15. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $85.67 and a 12-month high of $86.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

