Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.09. Apollo Endosurgery shares last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 323,001 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APEN shares. Stephens started coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a market cap of $255.17 million, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 589.59% and a negative net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cpmg Inc acquired 683,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,300,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 21,685 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 2nd quarter worth $6,125,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 2nd quarter worth $1,978,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile (NASDAQ:APEN)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

