AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppFolio, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions for property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the property managers including activities of posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the entire leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, managing accounting and reporting to property owners. MyCase solution for practitioners and small law firms, providing time tracking, billing and payments, client communication, coordination with other lawyers and support staff, legal document management and assembly and general office administration services. Value+ services include Websites and electronic payment services. AppFolio, Inc. is headquartered Goleta, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $123.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2,064.00 and a beta of 1.04. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $186.59.

In other AppFolio news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William R. Rauth III purchased 72,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.87 per share, with a total value of $9,535,057.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,911. 36.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

