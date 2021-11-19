Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,623 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,218 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.3% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its position in Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock worth $422,399,538. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Shares of AAPL opened at $157.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $112.59 and a one year high of $158.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.14 and its 200-day moving average is $141.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

