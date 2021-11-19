Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.8% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in Apple by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 34,623 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 28,351 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 285,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 23,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 205,225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,040,000 after buying an additional 13,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $157.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.59 and a twelve month high of $158.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock worth $422,399,538. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

