Aptinyx’s (APTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APTX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptinyx has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX opened at $2.34 on Monday. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $158.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 106,559 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 94,815 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 27,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

