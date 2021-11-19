Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) VP Buys $25,600.00 in Stock

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) VP Rafael Bejar bought 10,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $25,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 449,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,240. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $223.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.62. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $7.27.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter worth $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 102.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 150.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $135,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

