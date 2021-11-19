Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) Shares Down 2.2%

Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK)’s share price fell 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.02 and last traded at $29.04. 131,852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 143,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.69.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,349,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 163.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 40,324 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 487.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 80,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 66,605 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 451,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after buying an additional 50,052 shares during the period.

