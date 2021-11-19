AQR Capital Management LLC Has $765,000 Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 57,949 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NCR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of NCR by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NCR by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NCR by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 711,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,018,000 after purchasing an additional 101,120 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NCR by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 352,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of NCR by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens started coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

In other news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average is $43.81.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

