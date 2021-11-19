AQR Capital Management LLC Has $837,000 Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,423 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ranpak by 345.2% in the 2nd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 4,630,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590,194 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc raised its holdings in Ranpak by 875.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 3,901,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,465 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ranpak by 946.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,670,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,077 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Ranpak by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ranpak in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,693,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PACK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of PACK stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -524.43 and a beta of 1.17. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.54.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.20 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $926,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Corley sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $210,665.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,845 shares of company stock worth $3,032,578 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

