AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Tilly’s worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 6.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 22.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 128,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 44.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLYS opened at $16.93 on Friday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $17.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.76. The firm has a market cap of $524.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 2.05.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $201.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.76 million. Research analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $112,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

