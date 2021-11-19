AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 20,757 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,757 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,099,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Insmed by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in shares of Insmed by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,019,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,304,000 after buying an additional 194,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Insmed by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,677,000 after buying an additional 64,281 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.92. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average is $27.39.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, Director David R. Brennan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.15 per share, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $2,643,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

INSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insmed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

