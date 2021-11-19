AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 3,799 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 7,125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after buying an additional 363,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 35,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LASR stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.18 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $253,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $3,616,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,579 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,257. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nLIGHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

