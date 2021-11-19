AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 447 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 129.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 22.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MSA Safety news, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $1,536,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,185.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,249 shares of company stock worth $2,681,952. 6.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSA Safety stock opened at $153.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.25 and its 200 day moving average is $159.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.40 and a beta of 0.93. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $137.95 and a one year high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.34 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. MSA Safety’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

