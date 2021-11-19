Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

ARMK has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut Aramark from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.43.

ARMK stock opened at $35.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.40, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.93. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is -125.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Aramark by 62.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 86.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 242,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 112,498 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Aramark by 7.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Aramark by 1.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 417,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Aramark during the first quarter worth about $2,195,000.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

