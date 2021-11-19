Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Aramark has raised its dividend payment by 6.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Aramark has a payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Aramark to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Get Aramark alerts:

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.93. Aramark has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARMK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aramark stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.