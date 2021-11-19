Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Insider Louis T. Petrillo Sells 12,567 Shares

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $527,814.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.10. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $43.72.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

