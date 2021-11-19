Archaea Energy Inc to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:LFG)

Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Archaea Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Archaea Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LFG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice started coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Archaea Energy stock opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19. Archaea Energy has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $22.01.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19).

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000.

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

