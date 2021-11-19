Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PXRE Group Ltd. provides reinsurance products and services to a worldwide marketplace. They primarily emphasize commercial and personal property and casualty reinsurance risks, and offer both broker-based and direct-writing distribution capabilities. PXRE also provides marine and aerospace reinsurance products and services. “

Get Argo Group International alerts:

ARGO has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Argo Group International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Argo Group International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.85.

ARGO opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.94. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,991,000 after purchasing an additional 137,443 shares during the last quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 137,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 64,610 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 342.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 36,584 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,401,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.