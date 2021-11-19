Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 25,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $13,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $10,500,000.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.00, for a total value of $12,456,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.88, for a total value of $12,573,120.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.50, for a total value of $12,732,000.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $11,983,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.03, for a total value of $11,293,690.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.58, for a total value of $8,784,470.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.49, for a total value of $8,069,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.17, for a total value of $6,950,475.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total value of $6,696,810.00.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $132.55 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $134.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $81.25 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $106.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $93.75 to $122.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,814 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,197,000 after buying an additional 590,608 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,730 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,170,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72,127 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

