ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ASML by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,738,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ASML by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,142,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in ASML by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 28,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

Shares of ASML opened at $879.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $360.24 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $811.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $753.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $416.87 and a twelve month high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $2.0938 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

