Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASBFY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of ASBFY opened at $26.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

