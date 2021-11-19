Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assure Holdings Corp. works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services which support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in DENVER. “

Assure stock opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.88 million, a PE ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 1.54. Assure has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $11.35.

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Assure had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assure will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Assure stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Assure as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

