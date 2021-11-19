AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AstroNova from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

AstroNova stock opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $18.52.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. AstroNova had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that AstroNova will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 178,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 88,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 87,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 15,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

