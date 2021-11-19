Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) versus Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) and Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Codex DNA and Astrotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A Astrotech -1,974.02% -17.92% -16.30%

This table compares Codex DNA and Astrotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Astrotech $330,000.00 123.79 -$7.60 million N/A N/A

Codex DNA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Astrotech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Codex DNA and Astrotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codex DNA 0 0 3 0 3.00 Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Codex DNA currently has a consensus price target of $23.19, suggesting a potential upside of 208.79%. Given Codex DNA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Codex DNA is more favorable than Astrotech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.2% of Codex DNA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Astrotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Astrotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Codex DNA beats Astrotech on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Codex DNA Company Profile

Codex DNA, Inc., a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries. The company also serves government institutions, contract research organizations, and synthetic biology companies. The company was formerly known as SGI-DNA, Inc. and changed its name to Codex DNA, Inc. in March 2020. Codex DNA, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide. The Astral Images Corporation segment includes the development of film restoration and enhancement software. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

