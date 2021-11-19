Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on the stock.

ATYM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

ATYM stock opened at GBX 408 ($5.33) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55. The stock has a market cap of £563.90 million and a P/E ratio of 7.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 354.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 331.92. Atalaya Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 184.64 ($2.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 415 ($5.42).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Atalaya Mining’s payout ratio is 52.82%.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

