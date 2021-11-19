Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) EVP Jakob Dupont Sells 2,199 Shares

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) EVP Jakob Dupont sold 2,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $37,646.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jakob Dupont also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $82,050.00.

NASDAQ:ATRA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.91. 6,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,737. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.03.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATRA. Mizuho began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $284,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $155,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 34.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,486,000 after acquiring an additional 310,708 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,102,000 after buying an additional 85,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 58.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 514,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after buying an additional 190,669 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

