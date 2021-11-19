ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Receives C$47.69 Consensus PT from Analysts

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$47.72.

ACO.X has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CSFB upgraded ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on ATCO to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of ATCO to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$41.35 per share, with a total value of C$165,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,338,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,089,110,868.60.

Shares of TSE ACO.X opened at C$42.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99. ATCO has a 52 week low of C$35.68 and a 52 week high of C$46.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.25.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

