Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Stock Rating Lowered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $7.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.20.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ AVIR opened at $8.62 on Thursday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $94.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.74) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.