Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the October 14th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of ATTO stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.60. 15,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,561. The company has a market cap of $383.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. Atento has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). Atento had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atento will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atento during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atento by 39.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atento in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Atento by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.94% of the company’s stock.
Atento Company Profile
Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.
