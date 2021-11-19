Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the October 14th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ATTO stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.60. 15,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,561. The company has a market cap of $383.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. Atento has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). Atento had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atento will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atento from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.40 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atento during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atento by 39.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atento in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Atento by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

