Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHX opened at $1.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48. Athersys has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $255.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of -1.60.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Athersys will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Harrington sold 21,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $30,733.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Athersys by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,500,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,287,000 after purchasing an additional 223,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 12.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 421,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 6.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,693,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 238,675 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Athersys by 7.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,089,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 148,685 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Athersys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

