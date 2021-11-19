Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Issues Earnings Results

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The company had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ATKR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.51. 17,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,646. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.35. Atkore has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $113.08. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 2.47.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atkore stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 3,104.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of Atkore worth $21,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

