Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 283,800 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the October 14th total of 205,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 709.5 days.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.36. Atos has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $89.50.

Atos Company Profile

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

