AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

ATRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.11.

AtriCure stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $77.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,079. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.93. AtriCure has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $94,699.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,100.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 21,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,619,879.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,672 shares of company stock worth $2,521,905. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 1,351.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

