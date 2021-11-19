AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.34

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.34 and last traded at $37.31, with a volume of 266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.55.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AUDC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.56.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $63.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUDC. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 48,785.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 713,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,225,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 471.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 420,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 346,900 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 134.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 588,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 337,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AudioCodes in the second quarter valued at $8,199,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 29.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,082,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,222,000 after buying an additional 244,218 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

