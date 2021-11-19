AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.34

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.34 and last traded at $37.31, with a volume of 266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.55.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AUDC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.56.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUDC. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 48,785.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 713,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,225,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 471.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 420,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 346,900 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 134.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 588,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 337,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AudioCodes in the second quarter valued at $8,199,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 29.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,082,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,222,000 after buying an additional 244,218 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)
AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.
Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.