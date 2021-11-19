Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Issues Earnings Results

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $3.87, Fidelity Earnings reports. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. The company had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ATHM opened at $34.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.33. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Autohome stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Autohome were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CLSA cut their price objective on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HSBC cut their price objective on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.48.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

