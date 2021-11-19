Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) PT Lowered to $37.20

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at CLSA from $43.50 to $37.20 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. CLSA’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.64% from the stock’s previous close.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC cut their price target on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.08.

ATHM stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average of $55.20. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Autohome by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 161,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 16,131 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 44,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

