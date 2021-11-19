Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.46

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.46 and last traded at $35.82, with a volume of 18209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.62.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATHM. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day moving average is $55.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.33.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. The company had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.75 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Autohome by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,444,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $584,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,612 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,202,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,334 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,232,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,416 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,526,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,424,000 after acquiring an additional 987,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,432,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,221,000 after acquiring an additional 784,751 shares during the last quarter. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

