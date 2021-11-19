Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Raised to $108.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALV. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.79.

Autoliv stock opened at $106.73 on Wednesday. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $80.83 and a 12-month high of $110.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 18.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. 36.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

