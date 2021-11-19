Automata Network Hits Market Capitalization of $174.41 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $174.41 million and approximately $24.40 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Automata Network has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001739 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00072083 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00072516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00093281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,241.74 or 0.07286239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,109.98 or 0.99818180 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

