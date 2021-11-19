Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Price Target Cut to C$0.60

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.40 to C$0.65 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of CBWTF stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.61. Auxly Cannabis Group has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $156.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.61.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and distributing branded cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Cannabis Operations, Research Operations, and South American Cannabis Operations. The Canadian Cannabis Operations segment includes cultivation and sale of cannabis and cannabis 2.0 products within Canada.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.