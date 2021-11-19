AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR) Trading 0% Higher

AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR) traded up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.17 and last traded at $32.08. 2,641 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.07.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF by 61.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

