AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.50 million. AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Shares of AZEK stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.62. The stock had a trading volume of 14,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,330. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day moving average is $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -517.94 and a beta of 1.50. AZEK has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other AZEK news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $773,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AZEK stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of AZEK worth $32,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

